LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a car while walking during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officials said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. near Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. The driver of the car was taken into custody after being located by police.

The man that was hit by the car received severe injuries, according to police. He is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.