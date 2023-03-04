JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 25-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the parking lot of a gentlemen’s club in Jackson, and according to police, he may not have been the target.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Jackson police were called to the Avenue Gentlemen’s Club near downtown Jackson after reports of a shooting, officials said.

Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man who was shot in his lower leg. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot.

Police believe he was leaving out of the back of the club when shots were fired in the parking lot.

Officials said that right now, they are unsure if the man was the intended target.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.