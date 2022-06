Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Holmes and Waverly.

According to the LPD, a man was grazed.

No further injuries have been reported.

The shooting is still under investigation. 6 News is on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.