BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, January 2, Bath Township police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Dutch Hills trailer park sometime before 3:00 p.m.

Sometime after arriving, police shot and killed a man that lived in the park.

6 News has been in contact with friends of the family of the man who was killed.

They say he was well-known around the trailer park where the shooting happened, and that he was autistic.

They held back from appearing on camera, or providing additional details, out of respect for the family.

There still aren’t any specific details about what led up to the shooting.

WLNS reached out to Bath Township police and the state police for comment but they refused, saying the investigation is ongoing.