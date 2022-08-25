GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids police officers shot a man, injuring him, early Thursday after police say he pointed a gun at them.

The suspect was hit by multiple shots and was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition. He is expected to survive.

According to police, officers were sent to the area near Chamberlain Avenue and Forrester Street around 1:45 a.m. to look for a suspect reportedly breaking into cars.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said he watched through the bodycam footage of the two officers as well as their dashcam.

Winstrom said the officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect sitting in a car. They got out of their cruiser.

“They make an announcement: ‘Stop, police.’ They turn lights on, their emergency lights, so they’re clearly visible as a police car. They start walking on foot. The man runs, so they run. As they approach him, the man turns with a gun (in) his hand and points it directly at one of the officers,” Winstrom said.

He declined to say that the officers acted appropriately, saying that determination can only come from the Michigan State Police investigation. MSP immediately took over the investigation as it does with any GRPD officer-involved shooting. Officers from the Wyoming Police Department, the Kentwood Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance.

Winstrom said he did not know whether the suspect fired any shots.

“I do know our officers did fire numerous rounds,” Winstrom said.

He said the neighborhood would be canvassed to determine whether bullets may have hit anything else. He said it looked to him in the video that the officers were shooting toward a park, not any homes.

The chief described the suspect’s gun as a semi-automatic handgun and confirmed that state police recovered the weapon on scene. He estimated his officers were about 40 feet from the man when the shots were fired.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, a common protocol for police departments. Winstrom said he informed the city manager of the shooting and called the director of the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability — GRPD’s watchdog — to go with him to the scene.

The chief did not know offhand how long the officers had been with GRPD. He did say this was the first time either had been involved in a shooting.

“They’re very shaken up, as I would be, too,” Winstrom said, adding he had checked in briefly with them after the shooting and expected to call them Thursday evening to check in after they got some rest.

In addition to the footage from the officers’ bodycam and dashcam, Winstrom said investigators will also canvas the neighborhood for other possible video footage of the incident. He also noted that a GRPD team is already working on redacting what needs to be edited from the bodycam and dashcam footage for privacy or legal reasons before releasing it to the public.

“We think it is important in the spirit of transparency to get that information out to (the media) so you can get that to the public as soon as possible,” Winstrom said.

Asked if the public may be more emboldened to point guns at officers after former GRPD officer Chris Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop in April, the chief said he wasn’t prepared to conflate the two things.

“Anytime there’s a sort of picture of a delegitimacy of law and order or the police department in general, it’s a serious concern of mine,” he said. “I don’t know that that’s what we’re seeing in Grand Rapids. In fact, we’ve seen, just in the month of August, we’ve seen a significant decrease in violent crime. … So I can’t explain this individual’s behavior.”

West Michigan has seen a rash of car thefts this summer, including a surge in thefts of Kias and Hyundais. Winstrom said he didn’t think this incident was linked to the so-called “Kia Boys,” who usually operate in groups, whereas the man in this case was alone. To avoid having your car broken into, Winstrom advised drivers to lock their cars and park in a well-lit place if possible.

“Be a good neighbor,” he added. “This incident tonight, there were just a lot of neighbors that said they don’t want to put up with this and they’re going to call (911). A lot of individuals, too, have been putting up doorbell cameras.”

He said not only do home surveillance cameras help police solve crimes, but they are also a fairly effective deterrent.

—News 8 digital executive producer Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.