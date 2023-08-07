LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety was dispatched on Sunday to a shooting in the 4300 block of Kingston Lane. Officers were notified that a victim may have been struck and injured.

Officers located a 27-year-old male shooting victim. The victim was shot in his vehicle while driving down the road.

Jackson Community Ambulance first responders took the victim to Henry Ford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said they heard around six gunshots. Police did not say how many people were involved, but think at least two subjects fired guns. Investigators have not said they have any suspects.

The Blackman-Leoni DPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding the shooting to please contact Det/Sgt. Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223.