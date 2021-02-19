Man skis on snow-covered Texas freeway

HOUSTON, Tex. (WLNS) – A Texas man made light of the region’s unusual snowfall by taking a trip down a nearly empty stretch of Houston highway on his snow skis.

Travis McGullam posted a video showing him skiing on Interstate 10 in Houston while being pulled by his friends in a pickup truck.

McGullam said he and his roommates had lost power the night before as a result of the winter storm and he decided to break out his unused skis.

Although the tactic was done for fun, vehicles could be seen driving past him without a lot of space between them including a large semi truck at one point in the video.

Despite the various dangers, McGullam added that he would do it again once the next winter storm hit the area.