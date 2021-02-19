Man skis on snow-covered Texas freeway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Tex. (WLNS) – A Texas man made light of the region’s unusual snowfall by taking a trip down a nearly empty stretch of Houston highway on his snow skis.

Travis McGullam posted a video showing him skiing on Interstate 10 in Houston while being pulled by his friends in a pickup truck.

McGullam said he and his roommates had lost power the night before as a result of the winter storm and he decided to break out his unused skis.

Although the tactic was done for fun, vehicles could be seen driving past him without a lot of space between them including a large semi truck at one point in the video.

Despite the various dangers, McGullam added that he would do it again once the next winter storm hit the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story