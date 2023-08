LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police officers are searching for a man in the Brighton area they say stole more than $1,500 worth of alcohol from Costco.

Authorities say he simply loaded the booze into a shopping cart and slipped out of the store.

Photos of the suspect taken by the Costco surveillance system

The Green Oak Township Police Department released photos of the suspect taken by the store’s surveillance system and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810)231-9626.