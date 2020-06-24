Man walking 1,000 miles in protest of George Floyd’s death makes a stop in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Sexton High School graduate Terry Willis made a stop in Lansing Tuesday night. Willis began a 1,000-mile march from Huntsville, AL to Minneapolis, MN earlier this month in silent protest of George Floyd’s death.

Willis is 500 miles into his march. He was met by family, friends, and supporters at Staples in Frandor. The group then marched along Michigan Ave. more than two miles to the Capitol building.

Willis said everyone has a different way of protesting, but he wanted to march across the country. He didn’t train, he doesn’t workout, he just walks.

“There was really no plan. It was just that, I’m gonna walk, I’m gonna do a silent protest. I feel like a lot of people has had enough. That video.. we all were fed up. One we seen that video I felt like I had to do something. I wanted to do the most extreme thing to gain a big noise. I wanted everybody to hear this, but I wanted to do it silently,” Willis said.

He said his 7-year- old son is what keeps him going.

“One day he’ll see this and he’ll know how important this was and what his dad is doing. We’re making history and we’re gonna go and we’re gonna finish this,” Willis said.

Willis said he plans to pick back up somewhere in Illinois for the last 500 mile stretch.

