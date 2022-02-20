HOMER, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating two separate shoplifting incidents that involve the same man.

The first shoplifting incident happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The second incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station in Calhoun County.

suspect

suspect

Authorities say the suspect pictured above was found stealing alcoholic beverages in both incidents by surveillance video.

The suspect is believed to be a late teen to his early twenties. He has brown hair, wearing glasses, a gray hooded jacket, a black shirt, black or dark gray pants, and plain calf-length rubber boots.

Troopers are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post at 269-781-0500 or anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.