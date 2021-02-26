Michigan Man featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted’ for attempted murder in Indiana arrested in Arkansas

AUSTIN, Ark. (KARK/WOOD) — A Michigan native featured on America’s Most Wanted for a brutal attack on an Indiana woman in 2020 was arrested Thursday northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Paul Grisham was arrested near Austin on warrants out of Indianapolis for charges of rape, attempted capital murder, armed burglary and armed kidnapping.

The assault happened May 31, 2020. The victim said Grisham, who she had met on a dating site, had broken into her home and violently raped her, stabbed her in the face and neck multiple times and then left her for dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service began tracking Grisham’s movements in August of 2020 across multiple states. They warned people in West Michigan to be on the lookout for him because he is a Muskegon native.

On October 31, 2020, Grisham was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” with John Walsh. Tips came in to to authorities saying he had been sighted in central Arkansas. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with state and local law enforcement, were able to track Grisham to the area of Austin, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to an undisclosed detention facility to await extradition back to Indiana.