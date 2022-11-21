JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A deputy noticed something strange in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office parking lot Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the deputy saw what looked like a car that had been reported as stolen in the office lot.

A detective spoke with a car passenger that was inside the jail’s lobby.

It was then discovered that the 59-year-old man had 27 grams of methamphetamine on him.

The man was taken to the jail in the office.

The police report is in the process of going to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review of criminal charges including Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Methamphetamine.