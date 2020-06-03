Man who attempted arson of police car will not be charged

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriffs said the man who had attemped to set a police car on fire at a protest Monday will not be charged.

“Considering the circumstances, minor damage caused and after consulting with Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka we have elected not to pursue charges,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Background info:

On the day of the protest, the man in question broke away from the crowd, walked toward the cruiser that was blocking the gate, squirted lighter fluid on the right rear corner and lit it with a cigarette. The fire went out on its own and caused only minor damage.

Evidence was recovered from patrol car and the parking lot after protestors left.

After posting the photos of the suspect obtained from the event to social media platforms the individual was quickly identified.

Shortly thereafter, the 21-year-old Jackson man came to speak with investigators and acknowledged what he had done and took responsibility for his actions, the sheriffs wrote.

