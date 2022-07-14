Justin Hyde received a 50 to 75-year sentence in prison for his involvement in a shootout with Charlotte police officers.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday.

Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.

Hyde was sentenced to 50 to 75 years in prison with an additional two years to be served consecutively for using a firearm to commit a felony.

The sentence imposed on Thursday was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence that Hyde is currently serving. He was free on bond when he committed the crimes on April 25, 2021.

“I am very thankful that the officer’s involved in bringing this violent and habitual felon to justice were there to serve and protect Eaton County, and more importantly that they were able to go home to their families,” said Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Lloyd.