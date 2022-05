LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man wounded.

At 7:00 P.M. on Monday, police were called to the 4600 Block of South MLK where the victim was found.

According to first responders, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say that details are sparse and ask anyone with information to call (517) 483-4600.