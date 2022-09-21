IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — A man led police on a chase through Ionia late Tuesday night before eventually crashing and getting trapped in his car.

Two officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety (IDPS) said they tried to stop a Dodge Durango on South Dexter Street near Steele Street around 11:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the car did not stop and instead took off, turning east on Riverside Drive.

During the chase, the car hit a parked car in a driveway on Riverside Drive, near Cleveland Street, and rolled down a small embankment.

The driver could talk to authorities but was trapped inside the car. He was later removed by emergency personnel using hydraulic tools.

He was then taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital by Life EMS with minor injuries.

According to IDPS, once the man was released from the hospital he was taken into custody and charged on three counts of free and elude, possession of methamphetamine, and a parole violation warrant.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police helped IDPS with this incident.