Managing Attorney says employers could mandate covid-19 vaccine

Mich. (WLNS)- The Covid-19 vaccine could be the key to ending the pandemic, but there is no state requirement to actually get it, once it is available.

However the company you work for could require you to get the shot.

Managing Attorney Cullen Harkness from the Harkness Law Firm in Okemos says companies can enforce the policy and make their employees get the vaccine.

“Reasonably easy for any employer to rationalize the necessity of having their employees vaccinated particularly if they’re going to have regular routines of exposure to other employees, the public and so on and so forth,” says Harkness.

6 news asked some people around town, what would they do if had to get the vaccine to keep their job?

Kevin Bravo says, “covid vaccine is good to prevent it from getting to other people, I think its very early in its development and I would be very afraid to see what would happen to me but regardless I would.”

However, Cheryl Bower says, “I have mixed feelings about that one we don’t know what’s going to go on in the long run and I’m hearing stuff happening to people.”

Harkness says religious beliefs, health conditions, allergies can exclude a person from taking the vaccine, but companies should be very careful before making it mandatory.



“If an employer were to mandate the vaccine and an employee falls ill or has some type of adverse reaction from the vaccine that employer could look at a workers compensation claim or something else,” says Harkness.