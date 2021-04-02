Mandatory tests for student-athletes begins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting today, COVID-19 testing for student-athletes is mandatory to ensure that schools can remain open.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also ramping up testing in other places as well.

Along with schools, testing will heavily increase at nursing homes and airports.

More than 1.4 million antigen tests have been sent to long-term care facilities along with tens of thousands of free tests for neighborhood testing sites.

In addition, free post-spring break testing pop up sites are planned for school districts in 34 communities.

Health officials continue to urge Michiganders to continue to use practices such as social distancing and wearing masks to help slow down the spread of our recent surge.