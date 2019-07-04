Man’s flagpole ripped from ground, flags stolen

A Delta Township man wants the public’s help after his flagpole was ripped from the ground and flags stolen the day before the Fourth of July.

Eraldo Servantes, who lives in the home, says the metal flag pole was laying on live power lines when it was discovered around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“When the fire department came, when they actually moved them, they were sparking,” he said. “So if that would have been a big enough spark before they got here, that actually could have probably caught fire to the house.”

Servantes, who’s Mexican-American, and has lived in the United States his entire life, says he was flying two flags: The U.S. flag and the Mexico flag. He says the Mexico flag was above the U.S. one.

United States flag etiquette is to fly the American flag above any other one. However this is a guideline, not law. Servantes says he did not mean to offend anyone, and had meant to switch it. But he says this does not give someone the right to destroy his property.

“If you have a problem with something like that, don’t damage someone’s property,” Servantes said.

While Servantes says he is not sure why this happened, his neighbor blames the current political climate.

“With the way culture is at the moment, I would love for it to be some random kids coming by, just some mischievous young ones,” Paulo Gordillo said. But I tend to go down that road where, perhaps, it might be something a little more devious.”

Servantes filed a report with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, and asks anyone who saw something to give them a call. He says he hopes whoever did this is caught, but he’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“This is a flagpole. Fine, it can be replaced,” Servantes said. “But something really could have happened, dangerous to us. We could have been hurt. Somebody could have gotten killed. We don’t know what could have happened. We’re just really lucky it didn’t spark as big as it could have.”