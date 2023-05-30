A wildfire spread across about 136 acres near Manton on Sunday. (Photo/DNR)

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A wildfire on Sunday burned across about 136 acres near Manton, in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The fire started after a campfire at a private residence escaped its ring and burned through dry grass, dry leaves and pine needles.

The Fife Lake Outlet Fire burned through jack pine, red pine and oak trees, said Bret Baker, fire supervisor in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Cadillac office.

“It hasn’t been this dry before this early in the season,” Baker said in a DNR press release.

The resident of the private home had put water on the fire before returning inside, according to the press release.

A nearby campground was evacuated. Along with 18 DNR firefighters, local fire departments from Manton, the Fire Lake area, Cedar Creek, South Boardman and Haring Township all worked to extinguish the fire.

Two Fire Boss tanker airplanes from the USDA Forest Service and the DNR’s spotter airplane dropped water on the fire.

Because of an unseasonably dry month of May, the DNR is not currently issuing any burn permits, according to the statement.

The DNR says that burning yard waste is the top cause of Michigan wildfires.

If a backyard fire gets out of control, call 911 right away, the DNR statement said.

To see if your area has been issued a burn permit on a given day, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

In the southern part of the Lower Peninsula, check with your local fire department before burning.