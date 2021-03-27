Maple Syrup Saturday in Lansing teaches how syrup is harvested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is the last day for the Maple Syrup Saturday tour in Lansing that teaches participants how syrup is harvested, and its ties to Michigan.
The tour runs 1 hour and 30 minutes and takes participants to stations like the Modern Evaporator, the Historic Syruping Methods and the Hitching Demonstration.
Participants also have the opportunity to try tapping a tree, carrying sap yokes and other hands-on demonstrations.
Masks are required and COVID-19 sanitizing protocols are in place.
Tickets are $15 for Fenner Conservancy Members and $20 for non-members.
Your ticket will also buy you:
- A bottle of local maple syrup
- A personal-size take-and-bake pancake kit
- A Maple Syrup Saturday Program & Trail Map
- A guaranteed spot in your selected time slot
Pre-registration is recommended, because walk-in tours are limited.