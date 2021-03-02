March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – March marks the beginning of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and the Michigan Lottery is joining the National Council on Problem Gambling to help increase public awareness about this issue.

This includes highlighting the availability of treatment and recovery services.

Officials say, with legal gambling in Michigan underway Michiganders can fall victim and should know help is out there.

Lottery officials continue to remind players the Michigan Problem Gambling helpline is available.

It can provide free, one-on-one support for players who may have a problem.