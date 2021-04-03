MARCH TO GLORY: A look at MSU and Michigan ahead of the NCAA Tourney

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – March is truly a magical month for college basketball fans and after the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled for the first time ever in 2020 ‘The Big Dance’ became even more important in 2021.

For Michigan State, Tom Izzo’s NCAA tournament streak lived to see another year when the Spartans earned a No. 11 seed in the East Region. His 23 straight NCAA appearances are second to Kansas’ 31.

As for Michigan, Juwan Howard and the Big Ten regular season champions earned the No. 1 seed in the East.

In ‘March to Glory’ the WLNS 6 Sports team touches upon these milestone moments for both programs, along with two in-depth features about graduate senior Joshua Langford and junior forward Aaron Henry. Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren also went one-on-one with Izzo who touched upon a year of many firsts for him at Michigan State, including the day he tested positive for COVID-19.

During the course of the regular season the Spartans would end up missing 20 days as they tried to fight off their ‘invisible foe’ and while MSU’s basketball program never had to officially shut down during that stretch, it did have to call off three games. It’s why they played so many towards the end of the regular season taking Izzo’s mantra of ‘We’ll play anybody, at any place, and at any time’ to a whole new level which is another topic he touched upon.