EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s officially March, and you know what that means, it’s time for Michigan State Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo to shine.

It’d be hard to find someone in the State of Michigan who loves the month of March more than Izzo.

And ever since Selection Sunday when the Spartans learned of their NCAA Tournament fate, Izzo has had a bit more pep in his step, and for good reason.

The Spartans are starting their march in Greenville, South Carolina with a showdown against Davidson.

It’s a matchup that’s nice for TV because Davidson is where former Spartan Point Guard Foster Loyer transferred to after last season.

It’s also a matchup Izzo believes current Golden State Warrior teammates Draymond Green and Steph Curry will find amusing.

What makes it even tougher for MSU is Loyer knows the Spartans offense a lot better than they know the Wildcats and it’s not just because he spent three years in East Lansing.

The point guard position at Michigan State is essentially an extension of Izzo on the floor, so he was able to soak up a lot of knowledge.

Izzo said Davidson Coach Bob McKillop should use him for their scouting report because he’d be more valuable than McKillop’s assistants.

Izzo has talked to Loyer often throughout the season, just like Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. have.

The three of them were a part of the same recruiting class and in 2018, Loyer even beat out Bingham and Brown to win Michigan’s Mr. Basketball. So it’s safe to say, Foster’s face is definitely a familiar one.

But this special is packed with so much more than just Foster Loyer and Davidson talk.

Hear from Gabe Brown, A.J. Hoggard, and Tom Izzo about this season and how they feel ready to make a run this March.

Plus, we’ll talk about both the University of Michigan Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams and the tournaments ahead.

Watch the whole special at the top of the page.