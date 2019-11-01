Marijuana agency begins to accept adult-use applications

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Nearly one year after Michiganders voted to legalize marijuana in the state, today is officially marijuana application day. Early this morning the Marijuana Regulatory Agency began accepting applications for marijuana licensing.



The first application came in at 12:17 AM with the first prequalification approval at 1 am. It was just one of 51 other applications received with more coming in. The Executive Director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency says, this was a project a year in the works and today their team was ready.



“A lot of the preparations was setting up the IT system, getting forms out and again going out to meet with the public to educate them about the process and providing resources so they were ready to submit their applications, said Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo.



The process to get approved requires two steps. The first step is prequalification where background checks are done. There is also a $6,000 non-refundable application fee for the person seeking to hold the state license.



The second step is where applicants can submit the type of license they want such as a grower, processor, retailer, or transporter. The MRA will then vet the proposed establishment including business specifications and proof of financial responsibility among other items. The best way to submit an application is online. ​

“We saw a lot of activity overnight using the online systems which is good. We want to encourage applicants to use the online system. That’s more efficient for us to process and ultimately gets them faster results as well,” said Brisbo.

The agency also says that public safety is a top priority.

“We have a lot of requirements for the safety and security of the facilities themselves and then we require fairly robust testing of the products as they move through the supply chain to ensure that what ends up in the hands of consumers ultimately has been checked for residual solvents and heavy metals and microbials and things that might be dangerous to consumers,” added Brisbo.



The state expects retail marijuana to become available to the public by the end of March. For more information on all things marijuana approval. There is a link below.

https://www.michigan.gov/lara/





