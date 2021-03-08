Marijuana business applicants face a deadline by Lansing City Clerk to get licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been a little over 2 years since recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan.

According to Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope, there are 14 recreational marijuana businesses currently up and running in the city. He said there could be more in the future.

“We have a number of marijuana applicants who were conditionally approved,” Swope said.

But some of those applicants have been approved for more than a year, and haven’t made much progress getting their licenses.

So, the Lansing City Clerk sent them a reminder.

“We need you to wrap this up and get a license so that we can move forward in this process,” Swope said.

The letter was sent to 39 applicants. It says they must get their licenses from the state and the city by September 30th.

If not, “we would have to you know, potentially issue a denial, give them their appeal rights. And work from there,” Swope said.

The notice was sent out just a few days after the city announced its receiving $280,000 from the state for its licensed marijuana retail facilities.

Swope said he doesn’t want the stalled applicants to lose out on this opportunity.

“It’s property tax revenue, income tax revenue for the city, jobs for Lansing residents, and affordable products for Lansing residents,” Swope said.

They sent the letter on Friday, and so far, no applicants have called in.

Swope expects some calls will come, and when they do, “My hope is that you know they all had good business plans, they all you know were ready to move forward,” Swope said.