Marijuana lockboxes are now available

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – In an attempt to make environments safer at home, officials with the Barry-Eaton District Health Department in Charlotte are now offering marijuana lockboxes.

Officials with Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are now launching a harm reduction campaign with the ultimate goal of encouraging safety before and during marijuana use.

The program, called Weed Facts, focuses on marijuana-related information that includes how it can hinder the brain development for adolescents.

So, as part of their campaign, Barry-Eaton District Health Department officials will be providing lockboxes free of charge to encourage the safe storage of marijuana products.