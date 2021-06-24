Marijuana lockboxes are now available

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – In an attempt to make environments safer at home, officials with the Barry-Eaton District Health Department in Charlotte are now offering marijuana lockboxes.

Officials with Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are now launching a harm reduction campaign with the ultimate goal of encouraging safety before and during marijuana use.

The program, called Weed Facts, focuses on marijuana-related information that includes how it can hinder the brain development for adolescents.

So, as part of their campaign, Barry-Eaton District Health Department officials will be providing lockboxes free of charge to encourage the safe storage of marijuana products.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar