LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) updated the administrative rule sets.
Several changes are expected with forms and applications, and new fees will apply.
The adult-use medical marijuana application fees were lowered from $6,000 to $3,000. Adult-use establishment renewal tiers were removed. This change will go into effect for the fiscal year of 2023. The adult-use requirements for applicant disclosure are updated to match medical requirements.
Plus, infused edible products will have updated packaging and labels.
Here are some highlighted changes below:
New Adult-Use Class A Marijuana Microbusiness License
- Initial licensure fee is $18,600 and allows a licensee to grow up to 300 plants.
- Class A marijuana microbusinesses may purchase marijuana concentrate and marijuana-infused products from a processor.
- Marijuana liability insurance will be required upon licensure and at renewal.
New Adult-Use Educational Research License
- Applications will only be accepted from organizations that have been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
- Licensees are required to have proof of DEA registration to operate.
- License is valid for one year and does not carry an application fee, a licensure fee, or a renewal fee to operate.
Enforcement
- Documents have been updated; those interested in licensure can find copies on the MRA website by clicking on the MRA Bulletins link and expanding the Technical Bulletins tab:
- Prelicensure inspection checklist
- 30-day inspection checklist
- Semi-annual inspection checklist
- SCF Inspection Report
Operations
- Contactless and limited contact transactions – including curbside service and drive-thru operations – are allowed, with municipal approval.
- Product that is required to be destroyed must be destroyed within 90 days.
- There are updated requirements for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
If you would like more information contact MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@Michigan.gov