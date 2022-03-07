LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) updated the administrative rule sets.

Several changes are expected with forms and applications, and new fees will apply.

The adult-use medical marijuana application fees were lowered from $6,000 to $3,000. Adult-use establishment renewal tiers were removed. This change will go into effect for the fiscal year of 2023. The adult-use requirements for applicant disclosure are updated to match medical requirements.

Plus, infused edible products will have updated packaging and labels.

Here are some highlighted changes below:

New Adult-Use Class A Marijuana Microbusiness License

  • Initial licensure fee is $18,600 and allows a licensee to grow up to 300 plants.
  • Class A marijuana microbusinesses may purchase marijuana concentrate and marijuana-infused products from a processor.
  • Marijuana liability insurance will be required upon licensure and at renewal.

New Adult-Use Educational Research License

  • Applications will only be accepted from organizations that have been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
  • Licensees are required to have proof of DEA registration to operate.
  • License is valid for one year and does not carry an application fee, a licensure fee, or a renewal fee to operate.

Enforcement

  • Documents have been updated; those interested in licensure can find copies on the MRA website by clicking on the MRA Bulletins link and expanding the Technical Bulletins tab:
    • Prelicensure inspection checklist
    • 30-day inspection checklist
    • Semi-annual inspection checklist
    • SCF Inspection Report

Operations

  • Contactless and limited contact transactions – including curbside service and drive-thru operations – are allowed, with municipal approval.
  • Product that is required to be destroyed must be destroyed within 90 days.
  • There are updated requirements for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

If you would like more information contact MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@Michigan.gov