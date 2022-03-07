LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) updated the administrative rule sets.

Several changes are expected with forms and applications, and new fees will apply.

The adult-use medical marijuana application fees were lowered from $6,000 to $3,000. Adult-use establishment renewal tiers were removed. This change will go into effect for the fiscal year of 2023. The adult-use requirements for applicant disclosure are updated to match medical requirements.

Plus, infused edible products will have updated packaging and labels.

Here are some highlighted changes below:

New Adult-Use Class A Marijuana Microbusiness License

Initial licensure fee is $18,600 and allows a licensee to grow up to 300 plants.

Class A marijuana microbusinesses may purchase marijuana concentrate and marijuana-infused products from a processor.

Marijuana liability insurance will be required upon licensure and at renewal.

New Adult-Use Educational Research License

Applications will only be accepted from organizations that have been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Licensees are required to have proof of DEA registration to operate.

License is valid for one year and does not carry an application fee, a licensure fee, or a renewal fee to operate.

Enforcement

Documents have been updated; those interested in licensure can find copies on the MRA website by clicking on the MRA Bulletins link and expanding the Technical Bulletins tab: Prelicensure inspection checklist 30-day inspection checklist Semi-annual inspection checklist SCF Inspection Report



Operations

Contactless and limited contact transactions – including curbside service and drive-thru operations – are allowed, with municipal approval.

Product that is required to be destroyed must be destroyed within 90 days.

There are updated requirements for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

If you would like more information contact MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@Michigan.gov