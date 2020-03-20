Marijuana Regulatory Agency recalls medical marijuana product in Bay City, Detroit

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) has issued a health and safety advisory bulletin due to the presence of Vitamin E Acetate in several vape cartridges that failed safety compliance testing in December 2019 and February 2020.

Vitamin E acetate is a chemical known to cause lung issues.

This recall also includes vape cartridges that did not have the required Vitamin E Acetate testing completed.

These cartridges were manufactured prior to the Emergency Rules for marijuana products intended for inhalation filed on November 22, 2019.

All affected vape cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that sold the marijuana product as well as tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

Details on the recalled products are available via the health and safety advisory bulletin.

Recalled products were sold at the following locations:

Elite Wellness Bay City (License PC-000031)

3389 Huron Road, Bay City, MI 48706

Dank Vapes 1G, including Jack Herer, Sour Diesel, Cherry Pie, LA Confidential, Ancient OG, Purple Punch, Lemon Berry, Watermelon, Wedding Cake, Mars OG, Rose Gold, Ace of Spades, and ATF

Monopoly Cart 1G, including Hardcore OG, Mimosa, Fruity Pebbles, Krispy Kreme, Blueberry Muffin, Strawberry Shortcake, and Grape Soda

Plan B Wellness (License PC-000137)

20101 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48219

Slab Gods Carts 1G

Detroit Natural Selections Enterprises Inc. (License PC-000220)

3394 S. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217

Choice Tropicana Cookies Live Resin Cart 1G (untested)

Patients or caregivers who have these affected vape cartridges in their possession should return them to Elite Wellness Bay City, Plan B Wellness, or Detroit Natural Selections Enterprises Inc. for proper disposal.

Elite Wellness Bay City, Plan B Wellness, and Detroit Natural Selections Enterprises Inc. must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these vape cartridges of the recall.

Patients who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician. Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.