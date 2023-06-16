Currently, the only internet fiber access between the upper and lower peninsulas is across the Mackinac Bridge. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A Marquette-based telecommunication company has been awarded with a major federal grant to help expand broadband connectivity across Michigan.

The Peninsula Fiber Network has received $61.2 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which will be used to enhance Michigan’s broadband infrastructure.

The project, which includes a $26 million contribution from PFN bringing the total cost to roughly $87 million, will construct three “middle-mile” broadband internet routes, ultimately providing more Michiganders with internet access.

The routes will go between between Benton Harbor and Chicago, from the Upper to Lower Peninsula, and between Flint and Port Huron, according to a report by PFN.

“Middle-mile” broadband internet routes form the “backbone” of internet connectivity, as they allow for the eventual expansion of local broadband service.

The three chosen routes require extra support for broadband internet access, and include under-served rural regions and areas that are separated by bodies of water.

A recent broadband study in Berrien County found that 64% of townships in Southwest Michigan don’t have access to high-speed broadband.

“Internet connectivity is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, allowing businesses to thrive, connecting people to health care services and education providers, and helping people communicate locally and around the globe,” said Scott Randall, general manager for Peninsula Fiber Network.