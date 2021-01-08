Marquette hair salon provides haircuts for Superior Housing Solutions’ transitional residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Sometimes it truly can be the little things that can make someone’s day, even something as simple as a haircut.

Before the New Year, Little Shop of Hairdos gave haircuts to Superior Housing Solutions’ transitional residents at the Fisher Street Permanent Supportive Home.

“You would be amazed at how much someone’s face lights up when they get a haircut they like. It just changes their whole day, makes them feel better.” said McKayla Gearhart, co-owner of Little Shop of Hairdos.

Gearhart said the men were smiling and laughing and just happy to get cleaned up a bit.

“That was a big part of wanting to start this business, is that I believe everyone should feel good about what they look like and it affects you a lot if you don’t feel comfortable in your own skin. So I’ve always been really big about helping people kind of shine, and I love it,” said Gearhart.

Superior Housing Solutions is a non-profit that provides “a new and current way for recovering addicts to live in society drug and alcohol-free.” The organization serves those coming out of detox, treatment, hospital, jail, prison, along with those who are homeless on the street, including veterans that are committed to recovery.

“It’s a good environment for the guys, especially during this time of COVID where we’re all living kind of isolated,” said Michelle Metz, operations director of Superior Housing Solutions. “[…] We have twelve guys living in the house, and so they have the opportunity to have community and also you know they help with meal-prep and clean-up and stuff like that a little bit. So they’re learning tasks that just improve their lives.”

Superior Housing Solutions will soon be able to expand its services to Dickinson County. Haley’s Home will provide shelter for women in the Iron Mountain/Kingsford area; alongside a Superior Recovery House in Marquette.

For more information on Superior Housing Solutions, you can visit its Facebook or website.