countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Marquette prison sees COVID-19 spike among inmates, employees

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS) — New data on the COVID-19 crisis here in Michigan shows the virus has infected 75% of the men at a prison in Marquette. That’s more than 1,000 of them since March.

We’ve also learned that more than 40% of the employees at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say a recent surge in infections led to a staffing shortage. It was so bad that the Michigan Department of Corrections brought-in employees from other prisons and even transferred more than 200 prisoners to another facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan