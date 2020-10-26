Marquette prison sees COVID-19 spike among inmates, employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS) — New data on the COVID-19 crisis here in Michigan shows the virus has infected 75% of the men at a prison in Marquette. That’s more than 1,000 of them since March.

We’ve also learned that more than 40% of the employees at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say a recent surge in infections led to a staffing shortage. It was so bad that the Michigan Department of Corrections brought-in employees from other prisons and even transferred more than 200 prisoners to another facility.