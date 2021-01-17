Marry Me? Wedding proposal at Lansing Capitol during protest

6 News reporter Brittany Flowers interviews the newly engaged couple

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In the middle of a protest at the Capitol on Sunday, a Mid-Michigan man decided to put a ring on it.

Chris Lawrence and Joni Duncan have been dating for a year and a half. Joni says she already was wearing the ring, but the couple made it official today.

Chris says they weren’t there for the protest but he wanted to show Joni around because she had never seen the Capitol building before. He added that Joni knew he was going to propose and that it just felt like the right day.

Chris Lawrence and Joni Duncan engagement

Congrats Chris and Joni!!