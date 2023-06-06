OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Construction crews will close Marsh Road in Okemos between Central Park to the north and Hamilton to the south.

The intersection at Grand River will still be open.

But Marsh Road from Grand River to Hamilton includes a couple of entrances to Meijer, and Marsh from Grand River to Central Park includes several entrances to the Meridian Mall.

The good news is, there are other entrances to the Meijer and the mall. Construction crews will mill and pave Marsh Road and parts of Grand River.

But they’ll leave one lane of Grand River open each way until the work finishes around June 23.