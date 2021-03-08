Martin Luther King Center opens as a vaccine site, focused on ‘socially vulnerable’ population

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Studies have shown that African Americans are not only disproportionately affected by the pandemic, but are also statistically less likely to take the shot if given the opporutnity.

That prompted leaders in Jackson to ask themselves; how do you best deliver the vaccine to the Black community? The answer they came up with — go somewhere the community trusts.

“I think it was essential actually,” said Antonio Parker, the Jackson King Center Director when asked about the importance of them becoming a vaccine clinic. “The King Center is a staple of the community.”

The City of Jackson has partnered with Allegiance Health in hopes of ending the pandemic by opening up more vaccination sites. There were specific intentions with their latest location.

“The reason it’s here at the King Center is we’re at the center of the south side neighborhood which is a predominantly African American neighborhood,” said Aaron Dimick, a spokesman for the City of Jackson. “There’s been a lot of awareness on the city’s part and the health systems part to increase the equity and the access to the vaccine for our residents who are people of color.”

According to the CDC, as of last week, African Americans in Michigan have only received seven percent of the distributed vaccines but have made up 14 percent of the Covid-19 cases. Leaders in the medical community say creating equity to receive the vaccine is a top priority.

“We weren’t getting enough of the socially vulnerable population so we worked with community leaders, the city, pastors,” said Dr. Courtland Keteyian, a Medical Director at Henry Ford Allegiance. “We wanted to make sure we had a site that felt comfortable for people and truly make sure we were getting vaccine to the high risk groups.”

The clinic is open from 11 am to 6 pm on Thursdays and officials say it will stay open as long as there’s demand. One-hundred vaccines were administered last Thursday, the first day of operation, but they’re expecting to do 200 this week.

“I think it was an awesome idea by city officials and the Henry Ford officials to have the vaccine clinic be here,” Parker said. “I am more than looking forward to help vaccinate the community.”