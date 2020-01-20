Martin Luther King Jr: A timeline of a civil rights leader’s life

This year marks the 20th year Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been celebrated by all 50 states nationwide.

As a reminder to why we celebrate this civil rights activist, here is a timeline that catalogs the activism and efforts to fight racial injustice in the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

While King was mainly lauded for his work toward racial equality, he left behind controversy, too.

In the 1970s, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released files that detailed potential participation in adulterous relationships and communist influences.

King was also criticized by both black and white clergy for organizing and leading marches that put children’s lives in danger.

The marches he led garnered nationwide attention and led to the passage of historic bills such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.