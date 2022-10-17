LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead.

People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues going unheard. With cold nights ahead, some have had to turn their stove top on just to keep warm.

One man said it’s just one of the many problems new managements is tasked with.

“What about the children? They have no heater and they are using the stove, and the oven to heat. I’m afraid they will get on fire somehow,” said resident Heriberto Mercado.

Mercado has lived at the Marvin Gardens apartments for more than a year. Since then, he said he’s had issues with bugs, water damage on his walls and ceiling – some of it even collapsing earlier this year.

“The ceiling come down and hit me on the head. I was sleeping on the couch,” he said.

As the temperatures drop, his biggest concern now is staying warm.

“I had to buy myself this jacket, because of the weather,” he said.

Mercado isn’t the only one struggling to stay warm. Terri Catano has lived at the complex for seven years. She said the building’s upkeep was never this poor, but now she is facing a cold reality.

“It’s supposed to be on in October and you should be able to feel some heat. We’re still not feeling heat. We have to turn our oven and you know, leave the doors open. To provide heat in the apartment,” she said.

City records show the complex has changed hands nearly 10 times over the last 20 years. But the newest owner, Simtob Management and Investment said things are going to change.

In a statement sent to 6 News, managing partner Brad Simtob said $4 million will go into renovation plans across three properties that were bought.

“We purchased these properties on October 11th, 2022 from Superior Management Systems. We were unaware the boiler was out of order at the time of closing,” Simtob said.

Catano said new employees have already made her feel like some change is ahead.

“I do have hope that this new company will do something good for us.”

Simtob said a repair team was sent out earlier on Monday and expects the heat to be back on around midnight.