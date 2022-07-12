Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle announces a new children’s rehabilitation hospital to be built in Grand Rapids. (July 12, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is teaming up with Spectrum Health to open a new children’s rehabilitation hospital in Grand Rapids.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Mary Free Bed Tuesday to tout state funding that’ll go towards the endeavor. The record $75.5 billion state budget lawmakers approved July 1 includes $10 million for the Mary Free Bed Children’s Rehabilitation Center.

“Every one of us knows someone who is going to benefit in this investment in Mary Free Bed,” Whitmer said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about the state budget during a visit to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, during which a new children’s rehab facility was announced. (July 12, 2022)

The new hospital will replace the parking lot across the road from Mary Free Bed’s main campus, on the southeast corner of Wealthy Street and Jefferson Avenue SE. A skywalk over the street will connect the new hospital to Mary Free Bed’s main hospital.

“Today is really about collaboration, private and public collaboration and that is really what the spirit of today is about,” said Kent Riddle, CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Riddle said the $60 million project would bring the first free-standing children’s rehabilitation hospital to Michigan. It would be the ninth facility of its kind in the nation.

Riddle said they hope to secure the public and private funding needed for the hospital by next year and start construction on the two-year project at the end of 2023.

“It’s a huge win for children and their families,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss speaks at a press conference announcing a new Mary Free Bed children’s rehabilitation hospital. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in attendance. (July 12, 2022)

Whitmer joined Bliss in touring Mary Free Bed during her visit.

Whitmer expects to sign the bipartisan budget in the coming days.

“There’s a lot to celebrate in the work we’ve done,” Whitmer said, listing investments in dental care, higher education, mental health facilities, a new veterans home in Marquette, food and agriculture programs and Michigan’s Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

Whitmer also pointed out the West Michigan projects the next budget will support, including:

A new amphitheater and this children's hospital in Grand Rapids

Pipeline repairs in Holland Township

Kalamazoo river restoration and upgrades to Binder Park Zoo in the Battle Creek area

Water infrastructure improvements in Sparta and Lawton

“This budget really makes huge in delivering on the kitchen table issues… this budget makes a difference in real people’s lives,” she added.