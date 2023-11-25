LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It took quite a while for 2-year-old Mary Sunshine, a beautiful, moon-eyed cat, to become comfortable with her new friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter– so she’s looking for a patient, relatively quiet family to settle her in next.

Mary’s friends at ICACS said she is “a sweet, shy girl who would be happiest in a quieter home.” Once she is able to feel safe in her new space, they said, Mary becomes a purring, head-butting girl who can’t get enough ear rubs.

This girl is 2 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She came to ICACS when her previous owner could no longer care for her. To find out more about Mary Sunshine, click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.