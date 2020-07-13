Mask mandate leaves some worried about retaliation against workers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The governor’s executive order requiring face masks to be worn inside public places goes into effect Monday, and some are hoping customers won’t retaliate against workers.

In East Lansing, store manager at Pitaya, Julie Oslund, says business has been booming since they reopened their store on June 7th.

“Since we’ve opened back up, we’ve done more business than we did last summer so we’ve been doing really well since we opened back up, our community is really coming out for us,” said Oslund.

But face masks have been required at the store.

“We started enforcing the masks when we reopened, we’ve all been taking it seriously as a company so it’s been in place since we opened,” said Oslund.

Oslund added that they haven’t had any issues yet.

“I haven’t had any problems yet, for the most part, people that don’t come in with a mask I just hand them one and we haven’t had an issue yet, people have been really friendly,” said Oslund.

Other businesses have had issues though. On May 1st at a Family Dollar in Flint, a security guard was shot and killed after police say he asked a customer to put on a face mask.

“Probably the number one anxiety producing pain point for retailers that I hear about is enforcing this face mask order,” said Meegan Holland, a spokesperson for the Michigan Retailers Association.

Holland says businesses are trying to protect themselves.

“We are asking customers to not blame retailers, it is an order from the governor, we have to enforce it or they could face fines or a suspension of a license,” said Oslund.

Oslund says it’s a lifestyle change, but hopes everyone can be on the same page.

“We’re all stepping up as businesses and all we ask is a little bit of stepping up back,” said Oslund.