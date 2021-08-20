Mask Taped to Elderly Patient’s Face, Family Wants Answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s anger and frustration after an elderly woman with dementia had her mask taped to her face during an eye appointment.



Mary Burkholder, a 92-year-old grandmother of 8, visited L.O. eye care in Grand Ledge on Wednesday with her son. When her mask started to fall down, a technician taped the top edge to her face.

“It makes me want to cry thinking about it because I can’t believe they did that,” said Laurie Sanford, Burkholder’s daughter.

Sanford said her brother was also shocked.



“He came around and he says “you taped it on her face?” and she says “oh yeah”. She said “I used to work at an old folks’ home so I know how to handle old people,” she said. “This will keep it up”. And he says “I can’t believe she taped it on her face,” Sanford said.

When they called the company, they were told it was to prevent Burkholder’s glasses from fogging. The family said that’s no excuse and want a change in policy.

The clinical director of L.O. Eye Care said that she was unaware of the incident and that she could not talk about specific patient cases. But she said that glasses fogging up can be an issue during appointments.

Sanford said that they should have asked her brother if it was okay since Mary has trouble speaking. The family says they also want the technician who taped the mask to be fired.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else, you know it could happen to a kid. That’s someone without a voice,” she said.