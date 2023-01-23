EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you run into the masked man in East Lansing?

The East Lansing Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating reports of a man wearing a black plastic mask, carrying scissors and a hammer, and harassing MSU students and East Lansing residents.

ELPD officials have confirmed that officers and a social worker have spoken to the accused and his family members regarding “his recent behavior.”

“At the meeting, it was explained to the individual by ELPD’s officers and his family members that his behavior has raised concerns in the community,” ELPD said on social media.

The East Lansing Police Department concluded by saying officers and members of the Crisis Intervention Team will continue to monitor the individual.