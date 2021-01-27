Maskne the new norm? We have some tips to avoid it

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Several health officials in various states in 2020 and 2021 recommend masks should be worn in public areas to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure resident safety. Plus, some public-spaces have mask-mandates in order.

However, wearing a face mask for long periods of time can cause bacteria, moisture, and oil buildup. Now, some people are experiencing a new type of acne, it’s called “maskne.”

WLNS spoke to Doctor Saif Fatteh, a board-certified Dermatologist, who practices with the Safe Health and Med Spa located in Lansing.

Doctor Fatteh has noticed “maskne” as a growing trend during the COVID-era. He recommends patients who experience this condition maintain a simple skincare routine. Plus, wash your face before the mask placement.

“Oftentimes we’ll recommend dove as a brand,” Doctor Fatteh said, “and in terms of acne-specific products we recommend a really low percentage of the benzoyl peroxide brand.”

Some brands like Neutrogena and Cerave carry face washes with low benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. Doctor Fatteh says a good second choice for sensitive skin that doesn’t react well to benzoyl peroxide is salicylic acid.

Doctor Fatteh recommends not over-washing your face. He says it contributes to more oil production, and this can possibly lead to more acne. However, after initially washing the face Doctor Fatteh says to apply an unscented moisturizer or sunscreen as a layer of protection under the face mask.

Some acne stems from hormones, genes, and is stress-based.

Doctor Fatteh states if over-the-counter products won’t help then it might be time to make a visit to your local Dermatologist.

“There are other prescription creams that can be put on,” Doctor Fatteh stated.“There are different pill choices as well it really just depends on how expensive it is, how your self-esteem is affected.”

However, if you’re struggling with acne Doctor Fatteh says it’s important to gain confidence in loving yourself and the skin you’re in.

“We have all of these little crevices on your face and nobody else sees them,” Doctor Fatteh said,” and you go out of your way to see it, and they think it’s a whole blemish when really it’s just normal skin.”