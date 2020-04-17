Mason-based Dart Container donates thousands of face shields to Sparrow Caregivers

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mason-based Dart Container Corp. is donating 5,000 to 10,000 plastic face shields to Sparrow Hospital in the coming weeks as extra protection for nurses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to thank Dart and all of its employees for the generous donation of face shields,” said Sparrow Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Amy Brown.

Dart is a major manufacturer of food and beverage packaging . It is producing face shield components to help fill the critical need for the personal protective equipment.

After meeting with local organizations about the needs of the Mid-Michigan medical community, Dart produced and sourced all parts of the face shield and donated complete kits to Sparrow for assembly.

“We’re thrilled to support our Sparrow healthcare heroes by designing and donating face shields for their use when caring for COVID-19 Patients,” said Dart CEO Jim Lammers.