Mason BIGGBY closing early this week after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mason, Mich. (WLNS)– The Mason BIGGBY will be closing early each day the week of September 7 after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19, the establishment wrote on Facebook.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our amazing team and our loyal customers and, as we await the test results from our staff, we will be utilizing the time we are closed to do some deep cleaning and sanitizing,” the statement read.

BIGGBY in Mason said all employees have followed the safety procedures set in place to help preserve the safety and well being of our customers and staff, such as face masks, gloves, regular sanitizing and pre-screening for fevers and symptoms prior to each shift and will continue to follow those procedures.