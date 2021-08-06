Mason Bulldogs will look to defend 2x CAAC Red crown

LASING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan High School Atheltic Association (MHSAA) announced on Friday that the fall sports season will start as planned. The announcement comes after a season that saw pauses in competition throughout the 2020 season.

The Mason Bulldogs, one of the dominant programs in the Mid-Michigan is looking to make it three CAAC Red titles in a row this year. The Bulldogs were undefeated last season all the way district championship game when they lost to eventual the Division 3 State Champion, DeWitt.

This year there’s going to be a lot of turnover with only five returning starters on the Bulldogs roster. Last year’s starting quarterback Chance Strickland has graduated and is now playing at Hope College but it’s Mason’s Nick Wells who will be the front runner to place Strictland.

The Bulldogs running game will look familiar with guys like sophomore AJ Martel, senior Ethan Ettinger, and senior Landon Peiffer all looking to pick up the load left by Alex Charlot who was also a member of the 2021 graduating class.

Blocking for that group of skilled backs will be up to senior offensive linemen Brett Showers and Connor Williamson. They’ll look to bring a group of roving linemen together to help form a formidable group ready to run over opponents.

When looking at the first five games of the Bulldogs’ schedule, they will be tested from the first opening week. Mason will start on the road taking on Okemos on August 26, then on September 2, they will have their home opener against a tough Holt Rams squad. The Bulldogs and Rams haven’t faced each other since 1988 and this season will be the renewal of the Cedar Street Rivalry.

Then the Bulldogs will take CAAC Red for in Williamston and close out the month of September with two more division rivals in Haslett and Lansing Eastern. Since all of our Mid-Michigan teams will be hitting their practice fields for the first day of two-a-days practice on Monday, so is our 6 Sports Team. We’ll be coming to a field near you for our 6 Sports two-a-days coverage, going to 28 schools in 14 days.

So make sure you stick with your 6 Sports Team for continued coverage of the Mason Bulldogs and all of our other Mid-Michigan high school football programs.