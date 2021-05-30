Mason City Hall offices remain closed for memorial day weekend

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)— The City of Mason announced on its Facebook page city offices will remain closed to recognize Memorial Day.

City officials announced the community will be able to commemorate fallen heroes for their annual Courthouse Memorial Remembrance Ceremony.

The event will be held at the American Legion Browne-Cavender Post 148, 840 E. Columbia Street, Mason, MI 48854, at 9:00am at the corner of Ash and Jefferson Street

Mason city officials want the community to understand a parade is not planned for this year.