Mason city officials advise residents to take precautionary measures against copper contamination

The City of Mason is advising residents to take precautionary measures to prevent issues relating to elevated copper levels among household infrastructure made with copper.

The advisory comes after the city found elevated levels in one-sixth of samples collected in August and September this year. Those levels were found to exceed the amount by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum containment level goal (MCLG) for copper.

The city recommends people especially those with copper plumbing do the following:

use cold, flushed water for infants younger than 12 months for drinking and mixing powdered infant formula

avoiding potential sources of copper, such as drinking water, especially if you have disorders of copper metabolism

do not use hot water for drinking or cooking (copper dissolves more easily into hot water)

do not try to remove copper by boiling water. (water evaporates during boiling, so the amount of copper in the water may end up higher than before boiling)

If you have questions about copper exposure and your health, call the Ingham County Health Department at 517.887.4312 or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 844.934.1315. If you choose to purchase a water filter, MDHHS recommends filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for copper reduction. Be sure to follow manufacturer’s instructions for set-up and maintenance.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has advised the City that they are not in violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act, but the exceedance requires more homes to be tested in the next round of sampling to take place in the first six months of 2020. City residents concerned about copper levels in their drinking water can be added to the sampling pool for this next round of testing by calling 517.676.9155. There is no cost to participate in the sampling.