Mason city officials plan to increase residents’ water and sewage bills by roughly 40 to 50 percent

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Due to a wet weather weekend, waste water is being dumped into Sycamore Creek in Mason.

Officials say the city’s current Waste Water Plant is unable to hold the excessive amount of water and if they don’t dump it into the creek, it would back up into people’s homes.

The city is working on a long-term solution that would increase residents’ current water and sewage bills by roughly 40 to 50 percent to help fund a new waste water plant.

This increase would have to be approved by the Mason City Council.

“We realize it’s going to be a big hit, but it’s unavoidable,” said Mason mayor Russell Whipple.

