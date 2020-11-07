Mason has déjà vu in second meeting with Fowlerville

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The rematch of the CAAC Red rivals, Mason and Fowlerville, felt very familiar for the Mason Bulldogs. The Fowlerville Gladiators were hoping to use the lessons they learned in their week three meeting, when Mason beat them 42-14, in order to mount the upset.

The Bulldogs came out with a heavy running game and won the battle at the line of scrimmage early, leading to a Chance Strickland 1-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs kept bulldozing their way downfield, setting up a Strickland 9-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bushey to extend the Bulldogs lead to 14-0 just before the end of the first quarter. Strickland would add another touchdown to the tally, rushing for a 19-yard score. In total, Mason rushed for 326 yards.

Fowlerville’s special teams was on target as kicker Morgyn Muck drilled two 26-yard field goals to get the Gladiators on the board, heading into halftime down 21-6. In the second half, Mason’s firepower continued to be too powerful for Fowlerville as the Bulldogs would go on to win the rematch, 38-13.

After the game, Mason head coach Gary Houghton was pleased with how his Bulldogs battled through the second meeting.

“We knew we were going to get their best effort and they’re an outstanding team and we weathered the storm at times and we stepped up and made some plays and I’m excited about this,” said Houghton. “It’s always tough to beat the same team twice. To get a similar outcome from what we had earlier in the year, I’m pleased. We have some things we still need to work on we have some things to fix but we’re excited about an opportunity to be in the District Finals.”

In the District Championship game, Mason will face the undefeated DeWitt Panthers at DeWitt Memorial Stadium. This is the first time Mason has reached the District Championship round since 2016.